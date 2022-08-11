you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
An assistant holds an AR-15 rifle in his hands (file photo).
An assistant holds an AR-15 rifle in his hands (file photo).
Subject attempted to break in with a nail gun and an AR-15 rifle.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
August 11, 2022, 03:15 PM
American police were confronted on Thursday with an armed man who tried to enter a fbi office in Cincinnati, in the north of the country.
(Read here: US Attorney General was the one who approved the raid on Trump’s house)
The incident came amid widespread outrage in conservative circles over the raid carried out by the FBI on Monday at the mansion of former President Donald Trump in Floridabut at the moment nothing indicates that the two events are related.
(See also: These are the pending cases that Donald Trump has with justice)
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI, federal police) reported that in the early hours of Thursday an armed person tried to cross the security control area at his office in the city of Cincinnati, in the state of Ohio.
“Following activation of the alarm and response by armed FBI special agents, the individual fled,” the FBI said in a statement. The local press assures that the man fired with a nail gun and brandished an AR-15-type rifle before fleeing in a car.
Police chased the car, a police spokesman reported. “Once the vehicle came to a stop, a shootout ensued between officers on scene and the suspect,” he said.
“The event is still ongoing.” FBI Director Christopher Wray on Wednesday denounced threats against the FBI following the raid on Trump’s residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, calling it “regrettable and dangerous.” “Violence against law enforcement is not the answer,” he insisted.
AFP
More news
August 11, 2022, 03:15 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#United #States #armed #man #enter #FBI #office
Leave a Reply