American police were confronted on Thursday with an armed man who tried to enter a fbi office in Cincinnati, in the north of the country.

(Read here: US Attorney General was the one who approved the raid on Trump’s house)

The incident came amid widespread outrage in conservative circles over the raid carried out by the FBI on Monday at the mansion of former President Donald Trump in Floridabut at the moment nothing indicates that the two events are related.

(See also: These are the pending cases that Donald Trump has with justice)

View of several FBI agents (reference photo). Photo: Michael Reynolds / EFE

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI, federal police) reported that in the early hours of Thursday an armed person tried to cross the security control area at his office in the city of Cincinnati, in the state of Ohio.

“Following activation of the alarm and response by armed FBI special agents, the individual fled,” the FBI said in a statement. The local press assures that the man fired with a nail gun and brandished an AR-15-type rifle before fleeing in a car.

Police chased the car, a police spokesman reported. “Once the vehicle came to a stop, a shootout ensued between officers on scene and the suspect,” he said.

“The event is still ongoing.” FBI Director Christopher Wray on Wednesday denounced threats against the FBI following the raid on Trump’s residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, calling it “regrettable and dangerous.” “Violence against law enforcement is not the answer,” he insisted.

AFP

More news