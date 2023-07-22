United States | An anti-abortion senator blocks the appointment of a woman to the position of naval commander

Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville has blocked hundreds of promotions this year to protest the Pentagon’s abortion policy.

of the United States president Joe Biden is chosen by the admiral Lisa Franchetti To the leadership of the US Navy, an official source tells the news agency Reuters.

The post of commander of US naval operations will become vacant at the end of August, when the current commander by Michael Gilday the four-year term ends.

The Commander of Naval Operations is the highest-ranking officer in the United States Navy.

From Franchetti becomes the first woman to lead the US Navy and the defense branch, and the first woman to serve on the US Defense Branch Commanders Council, or the General Staff of the country’s armed forces.

Franchetti, 59, from Rochester, New York, has served as deputy commander of naval operations since September.

Navy by he has been with the US Navy since 1985.

US media According to CNN, Franchetti’s nomination is being slowed down by the Republican senator representing the state of Alabama Tommy Tubervillewhich has previously blocked the appointments of other high-ranking officers.

Defense committee member Tuberville is blocked the confirmation of the new Marine Corps commander, as he opposes the Pentagon’s abortion policy.

The Pentagon has decided to pay military expenses and provide vacation days if soldiers have to travel from state to state for an abortion.

Tuberville alone has blocked hundreds of promotions since February. By law, the Senate must approve the nominations.