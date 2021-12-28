United States An American woman’s barter project progressed from one hairpin to an entire house in Tennessee

Demi Skipper started her project in May 2020 and reached her goal this month when she changed into a caravan house.

American Demi Skipper has risen to headlines around the world with its one-and-a-half-year barter project shared on social media.

Skipper’s story has been told, among other things BBC, The Guardian and The Washington Post.

He says he started his project by offering a hairpin on the Craigslist online service for an exchange in May 2020. The idea was to continue barter without using money or acquaintances for as long as the exchange would get your own house.

The goal was achieved by Skipper According to Tiktok videos, in December 2020, when a house in Tennessee was offered in exchange for a caravan with solar panels at the 28th barter.

Project from the hairpin that started, Skipper got earrings in exchange. In return, he got four drinking glasses, which were exchanged for a vacuum cleaner and that again on a snowboard.

For the fifth exchange, Skipper moved to trade in electronics, and later vehicles.

Skipper says he also made failed barter deals: the van he got from the iPhone broke down, and the value of the diamond necklace he got from the other car was lower than expected.

Barter helped the already growing number of followers at the beginning of the project, which swelled from hundreds of thousands to several million.

Among the latest items was the VIP card for Chipotle chain restaurants, which provides free food for a year as well as dinner for 50 people. It was valued at € 20,000.

Many of the followers suspected that Skipper would not get anything as valuable or more valuable from the card in exchange. However, he was contacted by a Canadian woman who called herself Chipotle’s biggest fan and offered a caravan in exchange for the card.

From the wagon Skipper received an offer from a real estate investor for a house in Tennessee, and a barter was finally held in December 2021.

Skipper has said he is renovating the house and moving into it with his wife. He has also said he will re-implement the barter project by eventually donating the house to someone in need.

Skipper himself works for an online payment application company.