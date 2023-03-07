United States | An alligator stolen more than 20 years ago was returned to a zoo in Texas

The alligator had been kept in the yard of a private home for years.

Alligatorbelieved to have been stolen from a Texas zoo 20 years ago, has been found in a nearby home, according to a US NBC News and Britain the BBC.

The 2.5-meter alligator was stolen two decades ago by a volunteer who probably worked with the animals. The animal was returned to the zoo in New Braunfels, near Austin, on Monday.

Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo posted a video on their Facebook page about the capture of an alligator named Tewa.

Alligator was discovered by a local game warden on Friday. The supervisor was investigating an illegal hunting incident in the area and found the alligator by chance.

According to the Texas Wildlife Service, the alligator was likely stolen while it was still an egg or a hatchling. It had been kept for years in the yard of a private home.

A person who keeps an alligator as a pet faces a total of one thousand dollars, or about 940 euros in fines.

“Alligators don’t make good pets, people,” the agency said.