Thursday, March 9, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

United States | An alligator stolen more than 20 years ago was returned to a zoo in Texas

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 7, 2023
in World Europe
0
United States | An alligator stolen more than 20 years ago was returned to a zoo in Texas

The alligator had been kept in the yard of a private home for years.

Alligatorbelieved to have been stolen from a Texas zoo 20 years ago, has been found in a nearby home, according to a US NBC News and Britain the BBC.

The 2.5-meter alligator was stolen two decades ago by a volunteer who probably worked with the animals. The animal was returned to the zoo in New Braunfels, near Austin, on Monday.

Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo posted a video on their Facebook page about the capture of an alligator named Tewa.

Alligator was discovered by a local game warden on Friday. The supervisor was investigating an illegal hunting incident in the area and found the alligator by chance.

According to the Texas Wildlife Service, the alligator was likely stolen while it was still an egg or a hatchling. It had been kept for years in the yard of a private home.

A person who keeps an alligator as a pet faces a total of one thousand dollars, or about 940 euros in fines.

See also  Genetics | The researchers created mice with two fathers - they will try the method next with human cells

“Alligators don’t make good pets, people,” the agency said.

#United #States #alligator #stolen #years #returned #zoo #Texas

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Trudeau orders investigation into Chinese interference in Canadian elections

Trudeau orders investigation into Chinese interference in Canadian elections

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result