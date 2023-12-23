United States | An Alabama woman gave birth to two children from different wombs

“Our miracle children are born!” The happy mother got home already.

Alabaman 32 years old Kelsey Hatcher has given birth to two healthy baby girls from different wombs. According to statistics, 0.3 percent of all women in the world are born with double wombs.

The first daughter was named in advance Roxi Layla, and he was born on Tuesday morning. Little sister Rebel Lake was born a day later, reports news agency AFP.

University hospital UAB Medicine also shared a photo of Hatcher and the newborns on his Instagram account.

Hatchler's due date wasn't until Christmas Day, but the twins decided to be born a little earlier. The mother and the little ones have made it home, along with the three older siblings and the children's father of Caleb Hatcher follow me.

For Hatcher found out in May from an ultrasound image that she is expecting twins and both are in their own wombs. The gynecologist who treated the mother Shweta Patel estimated to AFP that the number of successful biuterine births in the world is one for every 50 million births.

The previous publicized birth of two wombs was a 20-year-old Bangladeshi Arifa Sultanawho had twins in 2019. Sultana gave birth to the second of the twins 26 days after the first.