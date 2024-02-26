United States | An air force pilot set himself on fire in front of the Israeli embassy

The US Air Force has confirmed that it is a member.

of the United States A member of the Air Force set himself on fire in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington on Sunday, news agencies say.

The act is an expression of opinion against the war in Gaza, says the American newspaper The New York Times (NOW).

According to news agencies, Secret Service officers extinguished the burning man.

News agencies according to the man was seriously injured in the fire. The US Air Force has confirmed that the man is an Air Force pilot who is on active duty.

“I will no longer be a participant in genocide,” said the man in a video that he sent live on the internet, says NYT.

The man doused himself in clear liquid and set himself on fire, shouting for “free Palestine”. According to NYT, the man filmed his protest on social media, but the paper has not been able to confirm who owned the account that the video was published on.

In addition, the police have examined a suspicious vehicle near the embassy for explosives, NYT says.

Stateside several pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel demonstrations have been held. The protests began after October 7, when the terrorist organization Hamas attacked Israel.

Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist group that rules the Gaza Strip at the time, killed 1,200 Israelis and took 253 hostages in a cross-border attack.

Israel, seeking to destroy Hamas, has since bombed the Gaza Strip heavily and launched a ground attack on the area. According to Gaza health authorities, almost 30,000 people have died in the Israeli attack.

