United States | An 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man died in the Baltimore shooting, and dozens were injured

The shooting took place at a party where it has been said that there were more than a hundred people. The police are investigating the shooter’s identity and motive.

Two one person has died and 28 were injured in a shooting in Baltimore, Maryland in the United States, according to the local police. The news agencies AFP and Reuters reported on the matter, among others.

According to the police, an 18-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Another of the dead, a 20-year-old man, was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

According to previously published information, there would have been four fatalities.

The police say they are investigating the identity of the shooter and the motive for the shooting.

Injuries three of those who received it were in critical condition on Sunday.

Nine of the wounded were taken to hospital, and 20 people are said to have been transferred to nearby hospitals.

For example, 19 patients suffering from gunshot wounds of varying degrees were treated at the emergency department of Med Star Harbor Hospital on Sunday morning, the hospital told the Reuters news agency by email.

“The condition of the nine seriously injured patients has been stabilized,” the email said.

In addition, the message mentioned that, except for one patient, all the injured have been allowed to leave the hospital.

Shooting occurred at a party held on a residential block of Gretna Avenue in the borough of Brooklyn, where more than a hundred people were said to have attended.

According to Reuters, an eyewitness who was there told the Fox 45 television channel that people had gathered in the area for an event called “Brooklyn Day”. The witness said he heard 20-30 shots.

The police received an alert about the shooting at around half past one in the morning local time.

Mayor of Baltimore Brandon Scott visited the scene together with the acting police chief of the area.

Scott described the shooting as a reckless and cowardly act that changed the lives of many forever, and called for a crackdown on the number of illegal guns.