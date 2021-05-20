United States An 11-year-old was abducted in the middle of the day in Florida, the fight was recorded on video

The victim of the assault survived the incident with minor bruises.

Young the girl was violently attacked while waiting for a school bus in Pensacola, Florida, USA on Tuesday, May 18, local officials say.

Escambia County authorities posted a video of the surveillance camera on social media about the incident. The video can be viewed in connection with this article

Proceedings originated when a car suddenly stopped next to an 11-year-old girl waiting for a bus ride down the street. A 30-year-old man got out of the vehicle and attacked the girl and tried to force her into the car, threatening with a knife.

However, the girl managed to rant off the man’s grip. The man fled the scene, but the authorities caught the suspect on the basis of the registration number, the news channel reports. CNN.

Girl coped with the situation with small bruises. According to the victim, the same man had tried to approach him at the bus stop a couple of weeks earlier.

“This could have ended in a very different way if the 11-year-old victim hadn’t fought back and decided not to give up. Then this could have ended in a terrible way,” the county sheriff commented. Chip Simmons According to CNN.

The arrested man is suspected of attempted kidnapping and assault.