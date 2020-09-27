United States Amy Coney Barrett, nominated by Trump as a Supreme Court judge, is a top-ranking lawyer and anti-abortion advocate called women maid by the religious community

Amy Coney Barrett is set to become a historic young Supreme Court judge if the Senate approves her appointment. A top-ranking federal judge and professor of law is followed by a shadow of Catholic dogmatism.

The United States president Donald Trump appointed a 48-year-old Amy Coney Barrettin judge of the Supreme Court late Saturday Finnish time. If the Senate votes to confirm Trump’s nomination, Coney Barrett will become the third female judge in the history of the Supreme Court and the second youngest in the history of the judiciary.

Barrett was born in January 1972. Younger than him has been appointed to the Supreme Court only in 1789 John Jaywho was 44 years old when he started as a judge.

Amy Coney Barrett is a judge of the Federal Court of Appeal and a former professor of law at the University of Notre Dame. He has also worked as a Supreme Court rapporteur for a deceased judge Antonin Scalia.

She is a devout Catholic and opposed to abortion.

Amy Vivian Coney spent her childhood in New Orleans. His father was a lawyer for the oil company Shell and his mother a housewife. She has six siblings. Coney earned a bachelor’s degree from Rhodes College in Memphis, the capital of Tennessee. The major was English language literature. Coney graduated Rhodes College in 1994.

He continued his studies At the Law School of Notre Dame In Indiana, where he received his law degree from the United States juris doctor in 1997. He received the highest possible grade, summa cum lauden.

From 1998 to 1999, he served as rapporteur for Anthon’s Scalia and then, until 2002, to a private law firm in Washington DC. Before returning to his home university, Notre Dame, he had time as Visiting Assistant Professor at George Washington University of the Year.

From 2002 to 2017, Barrett served as professor of law at Notre Dame. In 2017, he was appointed a judge of the Federal Court of Appeals.

Notre Dame has also graduated from Barrett’s husband Jesse M. Barrett, who served for more than a decade in the Indiana Federal Prosecutor’s Office. Today, Mr Barrett works for a private law firm and specializes in, inter alia, defense lawyers in financial suspicions, the university says on their website.

Coney and Barrett married in 1999 and Coney adopted his two-part surname Coney Barrett.

Amy Coney Barrett and husband Jesse Barrett. The year the picture was taken is unknown.­

The couple has seven children, two of whom are adopted children. One has Down syndrome.

“I’m going to be one of nine judges,” Barrett said at a press conference in the White House courtyard on Saturday. “I used to work in groups of nine people, namely my own family.”

In his speech, Barett spoke extensively about his family life, daily life, and sleep deprivation.

The family lives in South Bend, Indiana. The University of Notre Dame is in the same direction.

Amy Barrettia has been described as originalist. This word means an interpretation of the law that seeks to understand the U.S. Constitution as originally intended by its authors. In his work, for example, he has set out to oppose the restriction of the right to bear arms of convicted criminals when the convicted persons have not committed a specific violent crime, The New York Times.

When Barrett was nominated for his current position as federal judge, he was asked at a Senate appointment hearing whether the Catholic faith influenced his interpretation of the law. It was an ambiguity as to which Barrett would put forward in relation to the death penalty: faith or law. From Barrett’s writing in 1998, it could be understood that as a Catholic judge, he would be left to himself in matters of the death penalty.

“It is never appropriate for a judge to push his or her personal convictions over the law, be it faith or something else,” Coney Barrett replied to Politico magazine. by.

Democratic senator considered harsh in the 2017 hearing Dianne Feinstein not convinced. She explained how it is key for women to finally be able to control their own birth organs, citing Coney Barrett’s negative abortion strain.

“I don’t know exactly what your faith or religion is, but each religion has its own doctrines, or dogmas,” Feinstein said, sharpening that religion dogmas and law are completely different things.

“My conclusion, Professor, is that dogma lives strong in you,” Feinstein said to the nervous-looking Coney Barret.

For example The New York Times published video hearing again on Saturday.

In 2017, when Coney Barrett was appointed federal judge, he was known to be a devout Catholic who opposes abortion.

Amy Barrett at a White House press conference where President Donald Trump appointed her a Supreme Court judge. The Senate has yet to vote on the appointment and confirm it.­

Only when her possible candidacy for the Supreme Court came up as a topic of discussion, especially opponents brought out the Catholicism of Coney Barrett and her husband.

According to US media, they belong to a charismatic Catholic movement called the People of Praise, which was founded in South Bend.

The movement was founded in the early 1970s and has its roots close to Pentecost. Newsweek magazine According to the movement, the movement has about 1,700 in a total of 22 U.S. cities as well as in the Caribbean and Canada.

The People of Praise movement is patriarchal and men and women are not on an equal footing. According to the teachings of the movement, a man is the head of the family who also dictates what his wife does. The members of the movement act as help and advisors to each other on major issues in life, such as choosing a partner or apartment, and even career issues.

In this counseling system, a man is referred to as a “head” and a woman a “handmaid”.

Part of the U.S. media has claimed that the Canadian Margaret Atwoodin to the book Your slave based HBO sprinkle hit series Handmaid’s tale has been inspired by the People of Praise community. Specialized in fact checking According to Vox this persistent rumor is not true, and the People of Praise community has already replaced the gendered appointments of counselors with the collective term “leader”.

Protesters in favor of the right to abortion dressed in the familiar slave robes of the TV series The Handmaid’s Tales in Chicago in May 2019.­

Rumors regardless, it is Amy Barrett’s approach to abortion that could become central if the Senate confirms her appointment to the Supreme Court.

The right to abortion divides the United States heavily, and most recently in June, the Supreme Court overturned restrictions on women’s rights in the state of Louisiana to decide on abortions. The change in the balance of power of the Supreme Court has contributed to the heating up of the issue, as Trump’s previous appointment as a judge Brett Kavanaugh created a conservative majority in the Supreme Court and opponents of abortion saw an opportunity.

If Amy Barrett’s appointment is confirmed, the balance of power is six to three in favor of the Conservatives.