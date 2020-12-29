In the United States, the coronavirus epidemic has claimed more than 320,000 lives and brought the country to a halt. New York, the city that never sleeps, has been plunged for months into a sleep from which she is slow to wake up. Likewise, Las Vegas, a temple of excess and lust, has become strangely wise and silent. In 2020, America’s omnipotence was shaken. In March, Asia and Europe are hit by the epidemic, but President Donald Trump sweeps away the threat of this “Chinese virus”, as he calls it. “The virus doesn’t stand a chance against us. No nation in the world is more prepared than the United States”, he then assures.

Two months and 100,000 dead later, in New York, caregivers take pictures of themselves wearing garbage bags. Mass graves are improvised off the Bronx and mortuaries are hastily erected by the military. The president of the first world power is now participating in research, in his own way. “Maybe we can give an injection of disinfectant, like a cleaning”, he advances in front of the American press, incredulous.

In May, unemployment is close to 15%, a historic rate, and 20 million jobs are liquidated. Americans are lining up for unemployment insurance and food packages. The good economic results, which promised Donald Trump an unsurprising re-election, have been pulverized. The death of a black man, George Floyd, killed during his arrest by white police officers at the end of May in Minneapolis, ends up blowing up all America’s fractures.

The JT

