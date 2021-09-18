United States American millionaire Robert Durst, who spoke past his mouth in a documentary series, was convicted of murdering a friend

Durst confessed to several murders in HBO’s popular documentary series The Jinx.

millionaire Robert Durst was convicted on Friday in California of the murder of a good friend. The lawsuit, which has lasted for years, is exceptional because Durst confessed to several murders in HBO’s popular documentary series The Jinx.

Durst, 78, is a millionaire heir whose father made his money in the real estate business. Durst’s wife Kathleen disappeared in 1982, and this or his body has never been found. A close friend of Durst Susan Berman was found murdered in 2000; he had been shot in the head. On Friday, Durst was convicted of murdering Berman.

In addition, Durst’s neighbor Morris Black was shot and his body was cut in 2001. Durst has confessed to the act but has invoked self-defense.

Durstia was not officially charged with the murder of his 29-year-old wife. However, according to the prosecutor, this happened and Durst also decided to murder Berman because he had threatened to reveal that he was involved in covering up Kathleen’s murder.

“What the hell did I do?” Durst muttered to himself in the bathroom on a HBO documentary filming break, not realizing that the microphone used in the interview was still stuck in his clothes and recording his words.

Read more: Was the multimillionaire finally reached port?

“I killed them all, of course.”

Chief Prosecutor John Lewin thanked the authors of the documentary after the sentencing of Durst.

“Without their interviews, we wouldn’t be here now,” Lewin told Reuters news agency. He described Durst as a “narcissistic psychopath”.

The HBO documentary was made from 2010 onwards. At the time, Durst contacted the authors of the document Andrew Jareck and Marc to Smerling, and agreed to be interviewed. The authors of the document spent a total of nearly ten years exploring the stages of Durst’s life.

Durst’s murder sentence will be imposed in October