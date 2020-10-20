Who from the US government or Google will win the coming legal showdown? The US Department of Justice will initiate proceedings against Google on Tuesday (October 20) for infringement of competition law in an attempt to preserve its monopoly in the field of research and online advertising, a source told AFP judicial close to the case.

These lawsuits, confirmed to AFP by the source after revelations from the New York Times and Wall Street Journal (subscribers article), represent the most important legal action in more than 20 years carried out by the American federal government against one of the giants of GAFA “Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple”.

The complaint is expected to be filed in federal court in the US capital Washington DC. Contacted by AFP, the Ministry of Justice declined to comment. Google did not respond immediately.

The government’s recommendations were not yet known, but they could include recommendations aimed at dismantling parts of the search engine giant.

Google was fined 4.3 billion euros in 2018 from the European competition authorities for unfair practices in the Android ecosystem, in order to strengthen its dominant position, particularly in the field of search on Internet. Like its competitors Amazon, Facebook and Apple, Google has been in the crosshairs of the American authorities for several years. Various investigations have been launched against GAFA by federal agencies, parliamentary committees as well as prosecutors in almost all American states.

Republican Senator from Missouri Josh Hawley, very critical of the GAFA, welcomed the pending lawsuits from the US government, saying it would be “the largest abuse of dominance lawsuit in a generation.”