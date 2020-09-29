This technology, called Amazon One, could be used for public entry into stadiums or workplace access for employees.

What if your palm becomes your new bank card? Amazon unveiled, Tuesday, September 29, a contactless biometric technology to allow customers to pay in-store with a simple wave of the hand. This service, called Amazon One, will initially be deployed in two of the Amazon Go convenience stores located in Seattle, the company’s headquarters.

Jeff Bezos’ group plans to add the technology to its other grocery stores in the United States (in Chicago, San Francisco and New York, in addition to other points in Seattle) and sell it to third-party stores.

“In most retail spaces, Amazon One could become an alternative payment method or a loyalty card option with a device at checkout alongside the traditional payment system.”, explains in an article by blog (in English) Dilip Kumar, vice president of retail sales and technology at Amazon.

The latter also indicates that Amazon One could be used for public entry into stadiums or access to the workplace for employees.

Described by Amazon as “fast, reliable and safe”, the technology uses custom algorithms from an image of the hand to create a “unique signature with the palm.”

“We take data security and privacy seriously and all sensitive data is handled in accordance with our long-standing policies.”, assures Amazon. The e-commerce giant insists in particular on the fact that the images of the palms will not be stored on Amazon One devices but encrypted and sent to secure spaces in the “cloud” (remote computing).