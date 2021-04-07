United States Amazon founder Jeff Bezos sided with President Biden’s drive for corporate tax increases

Congressional Republicans have attacked the Biden administration’s $ 2 trillion infrastructure package with force.

E-commerce company Founder and CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos has expressed support for the President of the United States Joe Biden drive corporate tax increases related to the infrastructure package.

Published on the Amazon website in its opinion Bezos urges both Republicans and Democrats to work together to safeguard U.S. competitiveness.

“We support the Biden administration’s focus on bold investments in American infrastructure. Both Democrats and Republicans have supported infrastructure in the past, and now is the right time to work together to make that happen, ”says Bezos.

Bezos says Amazon recognizes the need for concessions from all parties regarding the details of the package and its financing, and mentioned the company’s support for raising the corporate tax rate.

Democrats control both the House of Representatives and the Senate, where the party has a subtle leadership of 50 senators. When the vote of one hundred senators goes hand in hand, the vice president is the decisive vote Kamala Harrisilla.

However, the implementation of a historic large infrastructure package may know difficult negotiations. Since party control of Congress rests on a hair’s breadth, almost all Democrats must vote in favor of the package.