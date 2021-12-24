United States Already the fourth woman accuses Single Life star Chris Noth of sexual harassment

The case is nearly 20 years old, and the woman cannot prosecute the actress under current state law.

Stateside as early as the fourth woman has filed allegations of sexual harassment with the Single Life Star Chris Nothia against. The news agency AFP and Rolling Stone -magazine.

The accused New York singer and composer says Noth seized him and forced the woman to touch the actress in 2002.

Noth had wanted to come with the woman to this apartment, the woman said.

With an apartment Noth had become more aggressive and had gripped the woman. In addition, Noth had tried to push the woman’s hands toward her genitals. The woman had finally managed to push Noth away from where the actress was angry and started naming the singer.

The woman also says Noth threatened to ruin the woman’s career if she talked about the alleged harassment.

Vocalist told of the harassment at a remote press conference, which also featured his lawyer Gloria Allred.

According to Allred, his client cannot sue for what happened because of the statute of limitations, as the case is nearly 20 years old. According to Rolling Stone, the singer cannot file a criminal or civil lawsuit against Noth.

Allred highlighted the New York State bill, which is due to be debated next month. If passed, the law would allow victims of sexual harassment to sue, even if the case is time-barred.

Last a week in the Hollywood Reporter wrote about two women accused of raping Noth, and a day later a third woman reported on the harassment she experienced The Daily Beast to the site.

Another of the original female duo claims Nothy raped her in an apartment in West Hollywood in 2004 after a woman went to return a book Noth had previously lent her.

She says she was 22 years old at the time of the incident and had to go to the hospital due to injuries she was stitching.

About women the other says she was dating Noth in New York in 2015. The woman says Noth called him to her apartment where she accuses the star of raping her.

The woman, who spoke to The Daily Beast, said Nothin harassed her in 2010 when she was 18 years old. According to the woman who worked at the Da Marino club, Noth had visited the club’s office on top of the woman and, among other things, seized her.

The woman eventually assured Noth that they could continue to interact in another location and thus get out of the situation. Noth later contacted the woman, but she did not respond to the actress’ messages.

Fresh Returning to the role of Mr Big, aka Kiho in the reheating of the Single Life TV series, Noth has denied allegations previously made in the media.

After the first allegations, he sent a statement to the media claiming that the dealings were based on consensus. Regarding the third accusation, Noth’s representative said the actress doesn’t even have an idea of ​​who the woman accusing her is.

Noth has not responded to a request for comment on the latest allegation, AFP says.

In addition to the quartet that accused the actor, he is an American actor Zoe Lister-Jones has blamed Instagramaccount of Nothia for inappropriate behavior. In her release after the first accusations, Lister-Jones estimates Noth has taken advantage of the fantasy her single-life character is believed to represent.

In the new sequel to the Single Life series And Just Like That occur Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon issued a statement following the charges, showing their support for the women who had charged Noth.

The stars say they are saddened after hearing about the accusations and say they support women who have shared their painful experiences.

“We know it’s definitely been a very difficult thing to do and we praise them for it,” the Singles Life stars wrote.

Among other things, Noth has been fired from the CBS series after the allegations came out The Equalizer, in addition to which he has lost his agent.