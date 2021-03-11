United States Already six women accuse New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of harassment

According to a New York newspaper source, Governor Andrew Cuomo put his hand under the shirt of his female assistant and touched it reluctantly.

Stateside a total of six women have accused the governor of New York Andrew Cuomoa sexual harassment. The Democratic governor has already been the subject of similar allegations, which have been investigated.

New York newspaper Times Union said on Tuesday that the sixth woman has already accused Cuomo of harassment. According to the magazine, the woman is Cuomo’s assistant. On Wednesday the magazine said more details on the alleged harassment last year.

Times Union according to the source, the woman has said Cuomo put her hand under the woman’s shirt and reluctantly touched it at the governor’s office.

According to the source, the assistant had originally been asked to come to the apartment to investigate a technical problem with Cuomo’s phone, but the governor had begun to touch the woman.

The woman has not made an official complaint about the events.

Cuomo has denied the latest and all previous allegations of harassment. He has said he is awaiting the results of an independent investigation into the matter.

New York Republicans have initiated civil prosecution against Cuomo in a state where Democrats have a majority.