Quiet night after Wagner’s advance on Moscow was halted. Briefly summarize the events

The mercenary army of Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin made an advance on Moscow on Saturday, but stopped that action the same day. He reportedly did so through the intervention of Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko. The situation in Russia seems to be de-escalating. The night from Saturday to Sunday was relatively quiet. This is known so far: