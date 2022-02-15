39 percent of Latinos in the United States fear that they, a family member or someone close to them could be deporteda concern that grows to 79% among immigrants without US citizenship or permanent residence, according to a survey by the Pew research center.

(You may be interested: They reject the use of ‘robot dogs’ on the Mexican border)

The percentage did not change much in the last two years: it was 44% and 76%, respectivelyin December 2019, before the covid-19 pandemic and the transition from the previous government of Republican Donald Trump to the current one of Democrat Joe Biden.

(You may be interested: Are you from the US, but your child is not? This is how you can legalize your status)

Pew noted that deportations of undocumented immigrants were reduced “considerably” in fiscal year 2020 compared to 2019: from 267,000 to 186,000.

The Latino population in the United States totals more than 62 million people (among a total of some 332 million inhabitants), of which approximately one third are immigrants. And of those, about 20 million Latino immigrants –slightly less than 40% – are undocumentedaccording to Pew estimates.

In this latest survey, 53 percent of Latino adults admitted that they knew someone who lives in the United States without authorization. But fears of deportation are not the same among all Latinos in the United States.

Migrants in the United States

Among second-generation Latinos, that is, those with at least one immigrant parent, 37% said they are very or somewhat concerned about deportation, compared to 18% among third-generation or older Latinos, that is, with two parents born in the United States.

Among Latinos born abroad and naturalized Americans, 34% declared that they are afraid that they or someone close to them will be deported, while among those born in the United States that percentage reaches 28%, according to the survey.

Concern about deportation is more likely among younger Latinos, those without a high school diploma, and those with household incomes of less than $30,000 a year.AFP

More in world news:

– By program and after 18 years, they arrest a man who murdered his family

– CPI rejected Bolivia’s request to investigate Evo Morales

-President of Macedonia accompanies girl victim of bullying to school