United States Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rejected the support of Republican Senator Ted Cruz: “You almost killed me”

Democrats blame Ted Cruz as one of the culprits for the Capitol takeover.

American democratic senator Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday rejected the offer of support from a surprising direction.

Ocasio-Cortez had informed the messaging service on Twitter that it could not accept the limitations of the Robinhood stock market app, which is favored by small investors. The application restricted trading in shares of Gamestop and Nokia, which quickly increased in value.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz replied to the tweet that he “completely agrees”.

However, Ocasio-Cortez was not enthusiastic about cooperation.

“I’m happy to work with Republicans on this, but you almost met me three weeks ago, so you get left out of this,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

“I’m happy to work with almost anyone else from the Republican Party who isn’t trying to get me killed. If you want to help in the meantime, you can resign. ”

Cruz and Ocasio-Cortez represent opposing sides of politics, and as an Epiphany, the confrontation became even more gloomy: Cruz tried to prevent the Senate from ratifying the Democratic president Joe Biden election victory, and many Democrats blame him as one of the culprits for the capture of the Capitol building in the middle of the session. Ocasio-Cortez, on the other hand, was one of the targets of the death threats of the occupiers.

Ocasio-Cortez believes it is not yet time to leave the traumatic events of the Epiphany to the past.

“While you are conveniently talking about‘ going forward ’, another Capitol police officer lost his life yesterday because of the attack in which you had your part,” he wrote.

“This is not a joke. We need to take responsibility, and that means a new Texas senator. ”