The conflict between Israel and Hamas It completed 13 days with hundreds of deaths and dozens of attacks from both sides. The reactions in the world have generated tensions to the point of several false alarms due to bomb threats in several important capitals.

This Thursday, the United States issued a recommendation to all its citizens who are abroad to take extreme precautions due to global tensions derived from the conflict in Gaza.

In the document, the US State Department issued a Global Caution Safety Alert so that its nationals are wary of “possible violence and increased tensions in various parts of the world.”

Furthermore, the President’s Administration Joe Biden warned that there could be terrorist attacks, demonstrations and attacks against American citizens.

Among the recommendations of the State Department is to remain alert in places frequented by tourists, register in an official traveler registry and be attentive to the State Department’s social networks.

Debris from a residential building demolished by an Israeli airstrike, in the Khan Younis refugee camp.

The alert comes minutes after this country recommended that its citizens leave Lebanon due to the outbreak of the new war in Gaza, taking into account that there is also an escalation of clashes between the Islamists of Hezbollah, in Lebanese territory, and the Army. Israeli.

One of the main warnings from the United States to nationals is to avoid or reconsider trips to Israel and the occupied West Bank; Also, do not travel to the Gaza Strip.

This Thursday, in addition, the Secretary General of the UN, Antonio Guterrescalled for two “immediate humanitarian actions” to de-escalate the conflict in the Gaza Strip: for Hamas to release the hostages and for Israel to allow humanitarian aid to pass into the Palestinian enclave.

Guterres demanded these two points to reduce the effects of the war and guarantee the protection of civilians who, for thirteen days, have been suffering from continuous bombing by the Israeli Army in retaliation for the attack launched by Hamas on October 7.

Summit between the United States and the European Union

Regarding the conflict in the Gaza Strip, the European Union and the United States will have a summit this Friday in Washington. The emphasis of the meeting will be the escalation of violence unleashed between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas, so that it does not spread to other countries in that region.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) hugs US President Joe Biden upon his arrival at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport.

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, will host the meeting, which will be attended by the presidents of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

On the agenda, one of the main discussions will be support for Ukraine against Russia’s invasion, relations with the countries of the Global South, the position towards China or bilateral trade.

