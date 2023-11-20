Recently, concern skyrocketed among veterinarians USA after the spread of a disease that affects dogs. With very strong health consequences that in some cases even led to death, the authorities called on the owners to take all possible precautions. Meanwhile, experts continue investigations to determine what causes this problem.

Although cases were recorded in many locations in the United States, the places that reported the greatest presence of this disease were Oregon, Colorado and New Hampshire, according to WFLA. If you contract it, Pets develop respiratory problems and the condition can lead to pneumonia. which is not treatable with antibiotics.

The mysterious disease that affects dogs in the United States

To date, there are no precise figures on the number of cases, given that the disease is not correctly differentiated and that no test can be performed on the animals to verify that this is indeed the cause of the discomfort. Symptoms include coughing, sneezing, runny nose or eyes, and lethargy. Additionally, some cases progress to pneumonia that does not respond to antibiotics and can occur within twenty-four hours..

Although there are no numbers, the Oregon Department of Agriculture estimated that there have already been more than 200 cases of the disease since mid-August in the state. Currently, they reported that they are working together with national authorities to determine which virus or bacteria causes the disease and what is the appropriate treatment to combat it in the best way.

The disease seen in the United States causes respiratory problems in dogs See also USA offers Russia disarmament talks

While these investigations are carried out, they stressed to pet owners the importance of taking basic care. Among them, they emphasized that the dogs be fully vaccinated and have a healthy diet.