United States | Alabama's embryo decision stirs up trouble in the United States: “Unborn children are children”

The Alabama State Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos are human. The decision can have devastating effects on infertility treatments.

Stateside has caused widespread confusion following a recent ruling by the Alabama Supreme Court that frozen human embryos are comparable to children.

“Already before birth, all human beings have the image of God, and their lives cannot be destroyed without erasing his greatness”, Chief Justice Tom Parker reasoned in the decision.

Parker referred to the Bible and in it the first book of Moses, which states how “God has created man in his image”.

“Unborn children are children,” the Alabama Supreme Court's decision also states. The decision is 131 pages long with reasons.

Put simply the decision means that a human embryo — the early stage of a person that has developed from a fertilized egg — has as much right to life in Alabama as a person.

The decision therefore means that a human embryo is a human being.

The decision given last Friday may have devastating effects on infertility treatments in Alabama, reports, among other things, in US newspapers The New York Times and The Washington Post.

Stateside we also speculate whether other states will follow the example of the Alabama Supreme Court's decision. States have a lot of independent decision-making power in the US system.

Alabama is a state of about five million inhabitants in the southeastern part of the United States. It is firmly in Republican control. The death penalty is used, and the state's abortion laws are among the strictest in the United States.

A human embryo photographed three days after fertilization.

“Ladieswho know what happened [Alabaman korkeimmassa oikeudessa]feel under attack and feel almost powerless,” said the Washington Post interviewer AshLeigh Meyer Dunham.

Dunham, a lawyer from Alabama, has had a child through IVF, i.e. in vitro fertilization. His law firm specializes in cases related to fertility treatments.

“What does this even mean?” Dunham marveled at the court's decision to the Washington Post.

At its most extreme the decision could mean that in vitro fertilization becomes illegal in Alabama.

In in vitro fertilization, a woman's eggs are fertilized with sperm in a laboratory. These eggs are grown into embryos, typically one of which is implanted in the uterus. Unused good quality embryos can be frozen for possible later use.

Doctors and infertility clinics in Alabama may not dare to handle frozen embryos in the future, the doctor said Mamie McLean For the Washington Post. He works at one of the largest infertility clinics in Alabama.

For women or couples in need of infertility treatment, the decision may mean that treatment processes will become more complicated and expensive. It may also be that many apply to other states.

“Modern fertilization treatments will not be available to Alabamians in the future,” thought the head of the Society for Reproductive Medicine Paula Amato For The New York Times.

Anti-abortion Director of the Live Action organization Lilac Rose in turn thanked the Alabama Supreme Court for “moral clarity”.

“Children are created at will in petri dishes and then they are destroyed at will and used for experiments,” Rose told the Washington Post.

“It is unacceptable that people are being frozen. It is unacceptable that they are destroyed. It's not about raw materials.”