United States | Alabama plans to execute a prisoner in a completely new way

Nitrogen asphyxiation is an approved method of execution in three states.

Alabama the state has set a date for the execution, which will be carried out in a new way for the first time in the entire United States. A prisoner sentenced to death is made to breathe pure nitrogen, which results in lack of oxygen, suffocation and death.

The news agency reports on the matter, among others AP and a news channel CNN.

Nitrogen asphyxiation is also approved as a method of execution in Oklahoma and Mississippi, but they have not used it before either.

In the year Convicted of the 1988 murder for hire Kenneth Eugene Smith is scheduled to be executed on 25-26 January 2024, announced the governor of Alabama Kay Ivey.

In the United States, it is customary to execute by lethal injection. It was also attempted in Smith’s case last November, but the cannulas were not able to get into his blood vessels. After the failed execution, he wished to suffocate himself with nitrogen.

Smith’s lawyers are still trying to have the entire execution overturned. They cite a trial where the board recommended a life sentence by an 11-1 vote, but the judge overruled the board’s recommendation and imposed the death penalty.

The death penalty is legal in 27 of the 50 states, but only 12 states have executed an inmate in the last ten years, and even one of those states has unofficially abandoned the death penalty.