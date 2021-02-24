United States Al-Jazeera establishes new right-wing news channel in the United States, with Fox News veteran as editor-in-chief

The new media wants the public to be supporters of liberalism on the right side of the political field.

Arabia Qatar-funded media company Al-Jazeera is launching new right-wing news media in the United States, news agencies say.

The channel will be called Rightly and is meant to produce content for center-right Americans “who feel left out of the mainstream media”.

Right-wing alternative media have performed well in the United States in recent years, taking audiences away from more traditional news channels.

Rightlyn as editor-in-chief of the start-up news channel Fox News has been working since its inception Scott Norvell. The first interview program will be launched on Thursday by a political commentator known as a libertarian. Stephen Kent.

NPRIn an interview with, Kent says he wants to address the threatened position of classical liberalism in contemporary politics in particular.

In other channels, typical battles between Democrats and Republicans are not seen, according to him, nor between the old school and the Republicans. Donald Trumpin disputes between supporters.

“The program is about the struggle for commitment to liberalism within the right.”

Al-Jazeeran from the previous major project in the United States is only a few years away. The cable news channel Al-Jazeera America was founded in 2013, and the parent company poured about $ 500 million into it.

The channel was supposed to compete with industry giants CNN and Fox News, but despite a large budget, it reached very few audiences. The project was already drilled in 2016.