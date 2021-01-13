United States Airbnb cancels reservations for rental properties in Washington for Biden’s inauguration

The FBI has warned authorities that armed protests are planned for the days surrounding the inauguration.

Home rental service Airbnb announces that it will cancel all bookings made in the U.S. capital, Washington, for a week Joe Biden during the inauguration.

“We announce that Airbnb will cancel reservations in the Washington metropolitan area for the inaugural week. In addition, we will prevent new reservations being made in the Washington area during that time, ”the company said in a statement.

In addition, Airbnb says it has blocked users on its platform who participated in the Capitol Hill riots last week or who have been found to be linked to hate groups.

“We are aware of reports of armed militants and well-known hate groups trying to travel to and interrupt inaugurations.”

U.S. Airbnb is a platform on which virtually anyone can advertise for rent or lease apartments and other facilities for a short period of time.

The United States President-elect Biden will take office next week on Wednesday, January 20th. Local authorities have appealed to people not to travel to the capital but to attend the inauguration virtually.

The warning applies to the U.S. capital and the capitals of all 50 states. The FBI links the threat of violence to recent attempts to remove Trump from office in the last days of his term.

The FBI urged authorities to be vigilant from 16 to 20. day of January, that is, from Saturday of this week to next Wednesday. Thousands of police and up to 20,000 National Guard soldiers are expected in the capital Washington to secure Biden’s inauguration.

As an Epiphany Violence erupted on Washington’s Capitol Hill and some of the rioters seized the convention hall. Five people died in the riots.

Several have been arrested and prosecuted since the Capitol events.

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives began to deal president Donald Trumpin official prosecution for inciting rebellion. Prior to the attack on the Congress House, Trump gave a speech to his supporters in which he was interpreted to have incited his supporters.