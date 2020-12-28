United States After the delay, Trump finally agreed to accept the corona subsidy package

Trump’s slowdown threatened to take away millions in subsidies and shut down the administration.

The United States president Donald Trump finally came to accept the congressional corona revitalization package on Monday morning Finnish time. In the United States, congressional parties reached an agreement last week after months of twists and turns 900 billion support packages for households and businesses.

However, Trump got in the way of accepting the package, stating that he would not accept the package in its current form.

Trump had demanded an increase in the amount of citizen support from the $ 600 agreed to $ 2,000. What made the situation confusing was that the Democrats would have agreed to this, but Trump’s own party Republicans opposed the matter.

Trump’s days of procrastination raised criticism across party lines, with various congressmen urging the president to sign the package, he said. The New York Times.

Among other things, the president was accused of just wanting to show his power in the last weeks of his presidency. It was also outrageous that Trump had not expressed his position on the package while negotiations were still ongoing.

For citizens there was a lot at stake in the package. Among other things, it agreed to continue paying millions in U.S. unemployment benefits. Payment of previously agreed subsidies ended over the weekend.

At the turn of the year, a temporary eviction ban was also coming to an end, which could have led to the loss of the homes of millions of people.

The situation was further complicated by the fact that the corona subsidy package was tied to the state administration budget. It was therefore feared that the administration would have to close if Trump had not signed the package in time. At the same time, the payment of salaries to soldiers and civil servants, among other things, would have stopped.

Trump justified the decision by saying that it is his duty to protect citizens from financial hardship.

“As president, I have informed the Congress that I want less wasteful consumption of resources and more money for US: 2 to $ 000 per adult and $ 600 per child,” Trump said in the bulletin published in The Guardian by.

Trumpin according to him, he agreed to sign a law to get unemployment benefits back on track and prevent residents from being evicted. In addition, the money is to be used to distribute vaccines.

The decision was a relief to many. Among other things, the Republican Senator Mitch McConnel praised the decision on Twitter.

“I am pleased that the US will get much needed help at the same time,” when our nation to continue the fight against the pandemic.