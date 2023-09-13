The Brazilian escaped fifteen days ago from a prison in the United States where he was serving a life sentence for the murder of his ex-partner, Considered “extremely dangerous”, he was captured on Wednesday after two weeks of intense search, Pennsylvania police announced.

(Also read: Thailand police chief reveals how Daniel Sancho was ‘tricked’ into confessing). The police will offer details of the capture of Danilo Cavalcante, in a press conference, announced on social networks.

The search for the 34-year-old Brazilian had become a headache for the hundreds of state police mobilized to search for the fugitive.with the support of the FBI and the US Marshals, specialized in the search for fugitives.

The day before, law enforcement forces installed roadblocks on roads and controlled the circulation of cars.in addition to deploying armored vehicles and rapid intervention teams (SWAT).

Throughout these two weeks of flight, schools were closed and the police advised the inhabitants of the areas where he was seen by security cameras.to lock their homes and cars and leave their homes as little as possible, given “the dangerousness” of the escaped inmate who on Monday stole a rifle from the garage of a home in South Coventry, about 50 km northwest of Philadelphia.

After being sentenced to life imprisonment last August for the stabbing murder of his partner in the presence of her son in April 2021the fugitive made a cinematic escape from the Chester County Jail, in Pennsylvania (northeast), on August 31.

In the video you can see the prisoner, dressed in a white t-shirt, blue pants and white sneakers.hiding behind a patio wall and then agilely climbing with the help of feet and hands between two parallel walls to disappear through the roof.

(Keep reading: How could the real estate crisis experienced today in China affect Colombia?).

His escape from prisonrecorded by a prison camera released by the authorities, It was as spectacular as it was embarrassing for those responsible for the prison.

Since his escape, Cavalcante had been recorded on several occasions by security cameras which showed that he had changed his appearance, shaving the beard and mustache that he showed in the released police photo.

Suffering as training

Cavalcante’s mother, who lives in rural Brazil, told the New York Times that he was not surprised that he was able to slip away from authorities, as he did in Brazil after allegedly killing a man.

“His training was his suffering,” Iracema Cavalcante told the newspaper, recounting her son’s rural and poor upbringing.

TShe also seemed desperate at the possibility that she would face a life sentence in the United States.stating that “it is better to die soon.”

Becki Patterson, executive director of Lundale Farm, a farm in that area, told AFP by phone that helicopters and police were searching the entire area.

“It’s a manhunt. That’s really what’s happening.”. Just people (police forces) walking through our property,” a wooded area of ​​streams and bridges and corners of all kinds, he explained

Police looking for Danelo Cavalcante

He did it without help

On Sunday, the police announced that the fugitive had changed his appearance: he had shaved his beard and mustache with those that appeared in the search photo initially released.

The authorities published four photos captured with security cameras of the alleged fugitive under the porch of a home.

(We recommend: Why does the so-called Darién Gap set off alarm bells in the United States?).

In some he appears with a light sweater with the hood over his head. Cavalcante had stolen a white truck that was found on Sundayapparently because he ran out of fuel.

According to the police, He asked two acquaintances for help who notified the authorities. His sister, in an irregular situation in the country, was detained. According to police, he is wanted for the homicide in Brazilfrom where he fled to first reach Puerto Rico and obtain false documents and then head to the northeast of the United States, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer newspaper.

AFP