United States | AFP source: US Secretary of State Blinken will visit Beijing next month

of the United States foreign minister Antony Blinken will visit the Chinese capital, Beijing, at the beginning of February, a US official source told the AFP news agency on Tuesday.

The two-day visit is scheduled to start on February 5, despite the corona epidemic spreading in China, the source said.

The visit has been awaited for a long time, as the last time a Republican foreign minister visited China Mike Pompeo in October 2018.

Blinken is believed to meet at least the Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang’s and possibly the leader of China as well Xi Jinping.

of the G-20 countries Xi and the US president discussed at the summit in Bali Joe Biden both expressed their hope that the accumulated tensions between the countries would not grow too large.

The United States has, among other things, accused the Chinese leadership of the Uyghur genocide and supported Taiwan.

Spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Wang Wenbin said he hoped Blinken would help “push China-US relations back to the path of healthy and stable development.”