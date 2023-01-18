United States | Adult entertainment star Ron Jeremy was found not guilty of sexual crimes

According to the Los Angeles Times, Jeremy suffers from severe dementia, which is why he has been found not responsible.

Adult entertainment star Ron Jeremy was found not guilty of rape and other sexual crimes involving 21 women, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office said, according to news agencies AFP and Reuters.

of the Los Angeles Times according to Jeremy suffers from severe dementia, which is why he has been found innocent.

According to Reuters, Jeremy was arrested in June 2020 and has been in jail ever since. He was accused of more than 30 sexual crimes.

67-year-old Jeremy is one of the best-known names in the porn industry. He has acted in more than 1700 porn films since the 1970s.