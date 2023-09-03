United States | Adam couldn’t stand life in New York – He ended up in a “remote paradise”, but soon others started looking there too

Amy and Adam York live happily in Montana with their two children, Willie, 5, and Jack, 2.

Wide and distant Montana suddenly began to attract new residents. It doesn’t please everyone. What exactly happened?

Missoula/Bozeman, Montana

21st century in the beginning a young reporter Adam York lived in New York, where he had moved after an internship. He hated it.

The time spent in New York triggered a bright thought: at least I don’t want to live here. York began to think about where life would be as different as possible.