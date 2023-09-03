United States | Adam couldn’t stand life in New York – He ended up in a “remote paradise”, but soon others started looking there too

Wide and distant Montana suddenly began to attract new residents. It doesn’t please everyone. What exactly happened?
Missoula/Bozeman, Montana
21st century in the beginning a young reporter Adam York lived in New York, where he had moved after an internship. He hated it.
The time spent in New York triggered a bright thought: at least I don’t want to live here. York began to think about where life would be as different as possible.
#United #States #Adam #couldnt #stand #life #York #ended #remote #paradise #started
Leave a Reply