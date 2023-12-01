United States | Actress Felicity Huffman comments for the first time on a major bribery scandal

The American actress known for the series “Perfect Women” bribed the invigilator of her daughter’s entrance exam with $15,000.

American actress Felicity Huffman has commented for the first time in more detail on the extensive bribery scandal of 2019, in which dozens of wealthy parents paid even hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to get their children into high-level universities. Among other things, the news covered the matter The Guardian.

Huffman paid the proctor of her daughter’s college entrance exam $15,000 to make sure her daughter passed the test. According to the investigators of the case, the daughter’s test result was 400 points better than the result obtained from the previous practice test.

Huffman pleaded guilty and was charged with fraud. He spent two weeks in jail in October 2019 and completed 250 hours of community service. According to The Guardian, he was the first of the parents convicted in the scandal.

“I felt I had to give my daughter a chance at a future. And so it was [yliopisto] was kind of my daughter’s future, which meant I had to break the law,” Huffman describes

According to Huffman, the daughter knew about her mother’s plan.

“He asked, ‘Can we get ice cream after? I’m scared of this test. What fun could we do?'” Huffman described, according to The Guardian.

“I was just thinking as I was driving, ‘Turn around, turn around’. To my shame, I didn’t turn around,” he continued.

Huffman’s husband, an American actor and teacher William H Macy not accused in the scandal. According to The Guardian, the couple’s daughter later retook the entrance exam and got into Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh.

In all more than 30 parents were suspected of, among other things, bribing the people responsible for university admissions. An actor was also among the suspects Lori Loughlin and her husband, a fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli.

The center of the scam was an American businessman William Singer and The Key, a coaching company he founded, and the associated charity, the Key Worldwide Foundation. In reality, the organization focused on bribing teachers, helping students cheat in entrance exams, and forging documents needed for educational institutions.