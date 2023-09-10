United States | Actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis supported Danny Masterson before the rape conviction – and are now apologizing

The characterizations written by Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis about their colleague were in great contrast with the image that was conveyed of Masterson in the speeches of the victims.

Cast Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have released a statement publicly apologizing for the letters they wrote their colleagues by Danny Masterson to support this in the rape trial.

At the conclusion of the trial The 70’s Show star was sentenced to 30 years for rape. Entertainment media have reported on the matter, among others Deadline and NBC News.

“We are aware of the pain the character testimonials we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson have caused,” Kutcher says in a video he shared on Instagram with his wife, Kunis.

“We support the victims. We have always done it through our work and we will do so in the future as well,” Kunis continued.

Kutcher, Kunis and Masterson starred together in the popular US television series The 70’s Show, which aired between 1998 and 2006. The series was a springboard for many young actors, such as Kutcher and Kunis.

Since then, they’ve all been friends and colleagues—Kunis and Kutcher have since become a married couple.

Kutcher and Kunis say they wrote character certificates about Masterson at his family’s request.

Before announcing the sentence, in the letters they submitted to the court, Kunis and Kutcher described Masterson, among other things, as a “wonderful and reliable friend” and an “excellent role model”.

“His caring nature and ability to provide guidance have been instrumental in my growth both personally and professionally,” Kunis wrote of Masterson.

He also thanked Masterson for always steering him away from the “destructive paths” of drug and substance abuse.

Danny Masterson, who became famous from the 70's Show series, was convicted of raping two women. The crimes took place between 2001 and 2003 at the actor's home in Los Angeles.

The actors the characterizations he wrote of his friend and colleague were in stark contrast to the image of Masterson conveyed in the victims’ accounts. They described him as a ruthless predator who “drugged and raped” helpless women.

In character testimony, Kunis did not address the rape allegations against Masterson, but Kutcher did. He wrote that he hoped his testimony would be taken into account when sentencing.

“I do not believe that he is a continuing detriment to society and that his daughter would be raised without a father present would be a third degree wrong in itself,” Kutcher wrote.

However, in the now-released apology video, Kunis says they did not write the letters to question the justice system or the jury’s decision, let alone undermine the victims’ testimony.

“We would never want to do that. And we’re sorry if that happened.”