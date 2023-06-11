United States | According to Trump, there would be no criminal charges if he did not seek another presidential term

Trump has been indicted on nearly 40 counts due to the classified documents he kept in his mansion.

of the United States the previous president Donald Trump’s according to him, criminal charges have been brought against him because he is seeking a second term as president.

Trump has been indicted on nearly 40 charges, including conspiracy to obstruct justice, keeping national defense secrets in violation of the Espionage Act, and making false statements.

Speaking to his supporters in the city of Columbus, Georgia on Saturday, Trump called the charges bogus and the legal action a manhunt. In addition, he criticized the president Joe Biden and the activities of the Ministry of Justice.

Trump told the crowd that there would be no charges if he didn’t run for president again.

Georgian after Trump met his supporters in Greenboro, North Carolina.

“The baseless charges brought against me by the Biden administration’s armed injustice department will be remembered as one of the most heinous abuses of power in our country’s history,” Trump said.

The case is about Trump’s possession of classified documents after his presidency. Trump had stored about 11,000 documents at his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florida.

In addition to Trump, his assistant is also indicted Waltine Cattlewho is accused of helping Trump declassify the documents.

Trump is scheduled to appear in federal court in Miami next Tuesday.

The special prosecutor of the Ministry of Justice Jack Smith’s the charges brought can result in a prison sentence of up to 20 years each.

Trump had already answered the charges in his own Truth Social message service and in a video statement before his performances on Saturdays. The businessman has called “Smith” insane and a “Trump hater”. In addition, he has tried to paint a picture of the charges as election interference, behind which is Joe Biden, who is running for a second term, and his campaign team.

“They’re after me because we’re leading Biden by a lot in the polls again,” Trump claimed.

So far, many Republicans have sided with Trump and mirrored his anger.

Also, for example, the governor of Florida, who is considered to be Trump’s most significant competitor Ron DeSantis has echoed Trump’s claims of using the Justice Department as a weapon. DeSantis, like Trump, is competing for the Republican presidential nomination.