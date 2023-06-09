United States | According to Trump, charges have been brought against him, related to secret documents – Media: Accused of seven crimes

Donald Trump told about it on his own Truth Social messaging service on Thursday.

of the United States former president Donald Trump says that he has been charged with handling secret documents.

Trump told about it on his own social media service, Truth Social.

According to Trump, he has been ordered to appear in federal court next Tuesday. The former president called the “corrupt [presidentti Joe] Biden’s administration” told his lawyers about the charges.

According to Reuters, Trump also published a video on Truth Social in which he says he is innocent.

About that Reuters and AFP reported. According to a Reuters source, Trump is being indicted on seven criminal charges, such as possession of secret documents and obstruction of justice. The news channel AFP also reported on at least seven different charges.

There was news yesterday that federal prosecutors have informed Trump that he is under investigation. The investigation concerns suspicions that Trump took secret documents from the White House after his presidency ended.