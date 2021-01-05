United States According to the Georgian secretary of state, the presidential administration put pressure on him to talk to Trump

Two Democratic congressmen have asked federal police FBI chiefs to launch an investigation into the contents of President Trump’s Saturday call.

Stateside According to the Georgian Secretary of State, the presidential administration put pressure on him to take the call from the president From Donald Trump. Saturday’s call has sparked uproar in the U.S. as Trump pressured the Secretary of State to falsify the state election result. Trump lost a counterpart in Georgia To Joe Biden with less than 12,000 votes.

He was the first to talk about the content of the call The Washington Post on Sunday.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger commented on the matter ABC channel In the Good Morning America current affairs program on Tuesday, Finnish time, reports Reuters.

“I didn’t think it would be appropriate to talk to the president, but he put pressure. I guess he [Trump] told his staff to put pressure on us. They wanted the call to happen, ”Raffensperger said in the program, according to news agency Reuters.

In addition to Trump and Raffensperger, the call was attended by at least Raffensperger’s lawyer and the Chief of Staff of the White House.

In an hour-long call, Trump urges Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to undo the election defeat he suffered. Biden received 11,779 more votes in the state of Georgia than Trump. During the call, Trump tried to flatter Raffensperger and threatened criminal penalties if Raffensperger refused to act on Trump’s wishes and allegations.

In the call, Raffensperger and a secretary of state office reject Trump’s allegations and try to explain to him that this is based on a conspiracy theory that has been shown to be false. Raffensperger explains that Joe Biden’s vote win in Georgia is legal.

Raffensperger is Republican in his party position, as is President Trump.

Brad Raffenspberger, State Secretary of the State of Georgia.­

Two Democratic congressmen have asked a federal police FBI chief to launch an investigation into the president’s speeches. The rationale is that congressmen believe Trump has violated several different election laws. Also, the only Democrat in the Georgia State Electoral Commission asked Raffensperger, the secretary of state leading the board, to investigate whether Trump has violated the Georgia State Electoral Code, which prohibits inciting another person to commit electoral fraud.

“He took care of most of the talking, we took care of most of the listening,” Raffensperger told ABC, referring to the lawyer who took part in the call with him. Ryan Germany.

Call during which, Trump made several of his earlier, falsified allegations of electoral irregularities in the state. One of these is the allegation that the voices of about 5,000 dead people have been recorded in the state.

“However, I wanted to stress to him that the data he had was wrong,” Raffensperger said.

“He said hundreds and hundreds of dead people had voted. We found two. This is an example – he has the wrong information. ”

Trump has repeatedly refused to acknowledge his defeat in the November presidential election. Two months after the election, the resigning president has repeatedly accused the election result of being a forgery, and his election campaign representatives have filed dozens of different lawsuits in many states in an effort to challenge and overturn the election result.

Trumpin Saturday’s call is part of a continuum he has started no later than July 2019. At the time, Trump called the President of Ukraine To Volodymyr Zelensky and asked him to help him blacken Biden and his son Hunter Bidenia.

Trump complied with his request by cutting off military support to Ukraine. A half-hour phone call brought Trump for the official criminal charges, but he survived with the support of a majority of Senate Republicans.

The state of Georgia is now in the spotlight as the state’s senatorial election on Tuesday has become a follow-up to the November presidential election.

The two senatorial seats now being shared in Georgia will determine the parties ’power relations in the U.S. Senate. The Senate is the second of the two chambers of Congress. If Democrats win two seats, it will be easier for future Democratic President Biden to get through his reforms. If Republicans win even one, Biden will be harder to control.

Joe Biden is scheduled to take office on January 20, two weeks from now.