United States | According to Biden, Trump uses language that reminds one of Hitler's Nazi Party

President Joe Biden launched his re-election campaign in Pennsylvania on Friday.

of the United States president Joe Biden launched his re-election campaign on Friday evening Finnish time with a speech in Philadelphia. Biden emphasized at the event that the upcoming presidential election is about American democracy.

According to Biden, the former president Donald Trump and its proponents not only condone “political violence” but it is a laughing stock to them.

In his speech, Biden stated that Trump used language that brings to mind Adolf Hitler the nazi party. According to Biden, Trump also says that the blood of the United States has been poisoned. This echoes the exact language that was used in Nazi Germany, Biden continued.

Trump, on the other hand, accused Biden of inciting fear at his own campaign meeting in Sioux Center, Iowa, reports AFP.

“Biden's achievements are an unbroken series of weakness, incompetence, corruption and failure… That's why Crooked Joe is holding a pathetic, fear-mongering campaign event in Pennsylvania today,” Trump told supporters on Friday.

of the United States presidential elections will be held in November. The Republican Party will nominate Trump as its candidate probably in July. The country has never before elected a president accused of a crime.