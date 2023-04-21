United States | According to a local, a children’s basketball that rolled into a neighbor’s yard led to a shooting

Police are searching for a man suspected of shooting four people in North Carolina. According to the neighbor, the shooting started when the children’s basketball rolled into the suspect’s yard.

Police is looking for a man in North Carolina, USA, who is suspected of shooting a neighbor’s 6-year-old girl and her father.

According to the local police release, the bullet also scratched the girl’s mother. In addition, the suspect shot a man nearby, but he was not wounded.

The father of the family was seriously injured, but the 6-year-old daughter has already been released from the hospital.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening US time. Among other things, they reported on the matter news media CNN and local newspapers The Charlotte Observer and Gaston Gazette.

Local interviewed by the TV channel WBTV my neighbor by Jonathan Robertson according to which there were several children present. According to him, the children’s basketball had rolled into the suspect’s yard before the shooting incident.

The children went to get the ball, after which the shooting began, Robertson said.

The police have not confirmed the reason for the shooting. According to WBTV, the suspect has a prior criminal history. He is said to have caused trouble in the neighborhood before.

AMMUNITIONS have become the leading cause of death in US children. In recent years, firearms have become the most significant cause of death for minors.

For example, in In 2021, nearly 3,600 American children and youth died from firearm-related causes.

Minors have been victims of shootings recently as well.

Thursday of last week a 16-year-old boy who knocked on the wrong door was shot twice in Kansas City, Missouri. He survived, but suffered, among other things, a brain injury. An 84-year-old man is suspected in the case.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday night, two high school girls were shot in the parking lot of a Texas department store after one of the girls had accidentally opened the wrong car door. Another girl’s condition is critical, US media NBC News reported on Wednesday.

According to the Small Arms Survey, the United States is the most armed society in the world. There are 120 guns per hundred people in the country, the research institute says.