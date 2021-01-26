United States About 60 percent of Americans support Biden as president, popularity is clearly higher than Trump ever

Biden, who started his job during a difficult time, may not get the traditional “honeymoon”. About 70 percent of Republicans don’t support him even at the beginning of their term.

The United States 63 percent of the population say they support the Democrat Joe Biden to serve as president, it is said In the Hill-HarrisX survey. This is the first survey published by that research institute about the beginning of Biden’s presidency. In the Morning Consult survey 56 percent of Americans said they accepted Biden’s actions early in their term.

Both readings show that Biden, who took office on January 20, will begin his job in clearly more favorable positions than his predecessor, the Republican. Donald Trump. Biden’s popularity reading is in a completely different tenth than Trump’s ever was.

Gallup Research Institute According to Trump, 45 percent of Americans supported it early in its term. More than 49 percent of the population never stood behind him. At the end of his term, Trump was backed by just 29 percent of the population, he said Pew Research Center measurement. However, in Gallup’s last measurement, Trump was still supported by 34 percent.

Trump’s popularity collapsed in the closing stages of his term with the violent takeover of the House of Congress, which many Americans thought tricked people into. Trump was prosecuted a second time before he left the White House. The charge of “inciting rebellion” will be addressed in the Senate later.

Donald Trump got a large and enthusiastic crowd for his campaign events, but he never got half the Americans behind him. Photo from a campaign event in Pittsburgh last September.­

The United States the dichotomy is also reflected in Joe Biden’s support figures. In the Hill-HarrisX poll, 94 percent of Democrats and 62 percent of independent voters liked the way he or she performed his or her duties. By contrast, 70 percent of Republicans said they did not value Biden’s accomplishments.

Due to the severe corona epidemic and the turbulent final stages of Trump’s term, it is unclear whether Biden can expect a traditional “honeymoon” early in his term, during which Americans will be more merciful than their recent president, the FiveThirtyEight polling site pondering.

According to the site, over the decades, American support for the various presidents has been as follows during the first six months of office: Trump 41.4 percent; Barack Obama 60.2%, George W. Bush 53.9% Bill Clinton 50.5%, George HW Bush 62.3%, Ronald Reagan 60.7 per cent and Jimmy Carter 66.0.

Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton in January 2010.­

Real roller coaster president in terms of their support was Republican George W. Bush, whose support in Gallup’s measurements was 90 percent highest and 25 percent lowest.

For Democrat Obama, the season began with 67 percent support, ended at 59 percent, and peaked at 40 percent. Biden was Obama’s vice president for eight years.