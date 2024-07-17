Wednesday, July 17, 2024
United States | ABC: Senate Majority Leader Urges Biden To Drop Nomination

July 17, 2024
in World Europe
United States | ABC: Senate Majority Leader Urges Biden To Drop Nomination
Chuck Schumer told the president his position privately last Saturday, reports ABC News.

of the United States the Senate Majority Leader, a Democrat Chuck Schumer has been privately urged by the President Joe Biden to give up his candidacy in the November presidential election, says ABC News in its TV broadcast, according to the news agency Reuters, among other things.

According to ABC News, Schumer already told Biden his position last Saturday. According to the news, Schumer told Biden that his departure would be best for the country and the party.

If the news is true, it is the representative of the president’s own party who is known to have asked him to give up the game.

The news is updated.

