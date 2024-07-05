United States | ABC Released Excerpt From Anticipated Biden Interview – “I Felt Terrible”

United States|President Biden says in an interview that he did not look back on his failed debate.

Television channel ABC released the first excerpt from the expected television interview with the president Joe Biden with.

In the interview, Biden takes a stand on his weak and confused debate performance, the ex-president Donald Trump against. The debate has raised doubts about Biden’s physical and mental condition.

In the interview, Biden is heard saying that he had a “bad night” at the time of the debate because he was sick and feeling bad. Biden also said he hasn’t watched the debate himself afterward.

“I was sick, I felt terrible.”

“We tried to find out what’s wrong. They did a test to see if I had an infection, you know, a virus. I did not have. I just had a really bad flu.”

Biden also lets it be understood in the interview that the debate performance was a one-time event.

The entire interview will be shown at three in the morning Finnish time. The interview was filmed earlier on Friday. The contributions of the interview have been described as enormous.

In the American media it has been announced that Biden will step into the public more strongly and spontaneously after the criticized debate performance. The ABC interview answers these wishes. During the interview, Biden did not have a teleprompter, i.e. a text-reflecting screen.

Biden assured earlier on Friday at his campaign meeting in Madison, Wisconsin that he will continue in the race and that he intends to beat Trump.