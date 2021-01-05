United States ABC News: Former Finnish Ambassador trains US Defense Ministers in extraordinary joint appeal against Trump’s actions

In their letter, all former U.S. defense ministers who are still alive demand that the Department of Defense cooperate with Joe Biden’s Transitional Administration.

Minister of Defense Mark Esperin separation, US troops rushing away From Afghanistan, the resigning president Donald Trumpin ongoing attempts to change the November election results.

For such reasons, the former US Ambassador to Finland Eric Edelman justified on Tuesday why he decided to rush together to call for a peaceful transfer of power letter, by signed all former U.S. defense ministers still alive.

ABC News in an interview, Edelman drew attention to, for example, Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynnin presented in December statements that the United States could introduce a state of emergency for the resumption of presidential elections in certain states.

Edelman found the comments worrying.

Donald Trump in the President’s Office at the Oval Office in January 2017. Behind Vice President Mike Pence and Kathleen Troia McFarland, Michael Flynn and Keith Kellogg, members of the then National Security Advisory Team.­

Although candidate for Democrats Joe Biden won the U.S. presidential election on November 3 unequivocally, incumbent Republican President Trump and his supporters have repeatedly tried to challenge their outcome, claiming the election process was fraudulent.

On the night between Sunday and Monday, Finnish time is an American newspaper The Washington Post released a soundtrack in which Trump is heard asking the Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger “Find” enough votes to undo Biden’s victory. Biden received 11,779 more votes in the state than Trump.

Prior to this, attempts have been made to change the outcome of the in vain. There have also been audit counts on the votes, which have not turned Trump in favor of Trump.

Eric Edelmanin in a draft letter from defense ministers, they demanded that the U.S. Department of Defense cooperate with the Biden Transitional Administration. Online magazine Axios reported in December, citing anonymous sources, that the incumbent Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller would have ordered its subordinates to suspend cooperation.

Adversity in the transfer of power has told also Biden himself. Millerin according to it was a staff Christmas holiday.

“As stated earlier, the armed forces do not determine the outcome of the U.S. election,” the former minister’s letter said. “We have vowed to protect the Constitution from its enemies, both external and internal. We have not sworn an oath to individuals or parties. ”

ABC News according to all ten signatures were collected in two days. Mark Esper and also a career in the military Jim Mattis hesitated a bit, but also put them under their tree mark, the news channel says.

Esper was before his separation buttons facing each other With Trump, for example, about the use of force and, according to ABC News sources, he feared that the signature would look like personal revenge. Mattis ’consideration was due to his military background. President Trump is the Army Chief.

Former Republican Senator Chuck Hagel wondered whether the letter gave the matter oversized proportions. In the end, he agreed.

“I’m not overly concerned, but the fact is that our president has behaved irresponsibly and I think has put our country in danger several times over the last four years,” Hagel said.

Long-line Republican Eric Edelman has self-criticized Trump in the past loudly. In 2016, he said in an interview with HS that Americans should be concerned about Trump’s possible presidency.