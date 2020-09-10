“Forest hearth haze is darkening the skies throughout San Francisco Bay,” authorities stated Wednesday.

Many cities in California and different elements of the west coast of the USA wakened on Wednesday, September 9, to a darkish orange sky worthy of an apocalypse scene. At problem: the smoke from the fires that proceed to ravage California. “Forest hearth haze darkens skies throughout San Francisco Bay”, stated the authorities, who repeatedly advise susceptible folks to exit.

At noon, the combination of fog and smoke gave the town a surreal environment as if the solar had nonetheless not risen. “Welcome to Mars”, wrote a consumer whereas sharing a video.

Welcome to Mars … aka San Francisco 2020. pic.twitter.com/F5Cofss31W – #BLM | Melissa Merencillo (@seeMOUSErun) September 9, 2020

Extra basic views of the town give a glimpse of the singular gentle that bathes the town.

The well-known Bay bridge of San Francisco is nearly unrecognizable below that orange sky.

Eli Harik wears a masks whereas gazing on the Bay Bridge and heavy orange skies as a result of close by wildfires hanging over San Francisco on Wednesday, September 9 @sfchronicle pic.twitter.com/B2wahjkeRw – Jessica Christian (@jachristian) September 9, 2020

A number of web customers have in contrast this gentle to that seen within the movie Blade Runner 2049, the place we see a lone hero advancing in direction of ruins lined with orange mud, below a sky of the identical coloration.

Blade Runner 2049 is the one factor that actually captures the Bay Space at the moment pic.twitter.com/lYkKh5A3dm – Chris Anderson (@ chr1sa) September 9, 2020

