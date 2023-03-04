United States | A woman who disappeared more than 30 years ago was found in the Caribbean

The woman who went missing from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania had been living in a nursing home in the US territory of Puerto Rico since June 1999.

The now over 80-year-old woman was last seen in June 1992 in the city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in the eastern part of the United States.

According to the authorities her husband reported the woman missing at the end of November of the same year, because according to the man, it was typical for the woman to go off on her own for short periods at a time. The woman was a well-known street preacher in Pittsburgh and also had a history of mental illness.

Over the years, the woman was officially declared dead.

Authorities got hints about his whereabouts when a representative of the international police organization Interpol and a Puerto Rican social worker began to suspect that a woman with dementia living in a nursing home was the missing preacher from Pittsburgh, CNN reports.

Pittsburgh media Post-Gazette according to the report, the woman had been living in a nursing home in Puerto Rico since June 1999. The woman had not told the staff about her previous life, but claimed to have arrived in the US territory on a cruise ship from Europe.

As she got older, however, the woman began to reveal more details about her life, says the Post-Gazette. Her identity was finally confirmed by comparing the woman’s DNA test with the samples of her relatives.

“You wouldn’t believe what we’ve been through. It’s a relief to know she’s alive,” the woman’s husband told the media, according to the Post-Gazette.

“We are grateful to know that she is alive and well,” the woman’s sister said.

However, the woman herself is not willing to return to Pittsburgh, but has informed the nursing home, according to the media, that she would like to stay in Puerto Rico.