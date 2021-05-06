United States A woman who disappeared into a national park in Utah five months ago was found alive in a canyon, survived a winter in a tent with grass and moss

Police found him when an airplane used for the search struck the ground. The woman had slept in the tent through the winter and eaten grass and moss.

Five A woman lost in a national park in Utah months ago has been found alive, local police say.

The 47-year-old woman was reported missing after authorities found an abandoned car in a parking lot in a national park in November, she said. Utah police in a statement on Monday.

Authorities wanted to tell the woman about the closure of the canyon for the winter, so search troops went through the area on foot and by plane, but were unable to locate the woman.

Authorities discussed with the woman’s loved ones and found out from her co-workers that the woman might be suffering from mental health problems.

Authorities returned to the area with volunteers on Sunday. The drone used by the volunteers to search struck the ground, forcing them to pick up the plane while walking from the area. On the way, they saw a tent from which the woman stepped out.

The woman had no physical injuries at the time of the discovery, but was in poor condition and significantly underweight. The missing had spent a cold winter in the tent. Small amounts of food were found in him, but he had survived for months by drinking water from a nearby river and eating grass and moss.

Authorities believe that the woman consciously chose to stay in the area from November 2020. The woman was taken to a local hospital.

“Several would not choose to live in the same conditions in which the woman lived. However, he did nothing against the law, ”Utah police clarified.