When you have a health problem, you go to the specialist with the intention of improving and, in the case of your teeth, also to have a better appearance. However, A woman in Minnesota, United States, came out with multiple problems and as a result sued her dentist. In her judicial presentation, she stated that after having performed various procedures on her in a single visit, she ended up disfigured.

Kathleen Wilson filed a lawsuit in Hennepin County District Court, accusing Dr. Kevin Molldrem of Molldrem Family Dentistry in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. According to her, she reported according to the information of Star Tribune, During his consultation he received four root canals, eight dental crowns and twenty fillings, which severely affected his health and appearance.

The woman claimed that the treatment she received in July 2020 caused her significant injuries and not only that, she added that the doctor provided her with an unsafe dose of anesthesia and that he even falsified records in order to cover up his malpractice.

The civil suit filed by the Minneapolis personal injury law firm Tewksbury & Kerfeld includes as evidence the opinion of a Florida dentist who claims that dental work of that magnitude is impossible to accomplish in a single visit if it is that it works the right way.

Due to the situation, Wilson suffered significant injuries that required follow-up care from other providers to try to repair the work. In addition to covering medical costs, is seeking compensation of at least US$50,000 in damagesas he argues that he suffered pain, shame, disfigurement and anguish.

According to the investigation, although the dentist made a correct diagnosis, he provided poor quality treatment, as he encountered a peculiar case, given that the woman had cavities in practically all of her teeth and, in an attempt to restore them in a single visit, he did not think about the consequences.

Wilson was treated for several months in 2022 at the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry where they tried to replace and repair many of her teeth, but she is still not fully recovered.

The woman asks for compensation.

What is known about the dentist sued in Minnesota

So far, Dr. Kevin Molldrem has not given any statement regarding the lawsuit. However, it is known that he was given a notice in person at his office located on Prairie Center Drive on December 20.

The dental office's website says it opened its headquarters in Eden Prairie in 2004 and later opened a second location in Lakeville.