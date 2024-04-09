United States | A woman stole and sold the diary of President Biden's daughter

The woman sold the diary to the conservative group Project Veritas, which paid $40,000 for it.

Stateside a florida woman has been sentenced to prison for stealing and selling the president Joe Biden filial Ashley Biden a diary.

On Tuesday, a 41-year-old woman was sentenced to one month in prison and three months to house arrest. He was also ordered to forfeit the amount of money he received from the diary, 20,000 dollars, or a good 18,000 euros. The news agency reports on the verdict, among others AP and CNBC.

According to the court, the theft took place in September 2020, when Joe Biden was not yet president. The woman had temporarily lived with a friend in Delray Beach, Florida, where Ashley Biden had also lived in the spring of 2020. According to the court, Biden had kept his personal property in the house and believed that the property was safe in the house.

The woman had found Biden's diary in the house, which, according to the court, had “very personal writings”, as well as a memory card and other personal items, such as clothes. The woman had previously claimed that the diary had been “abandoned” in the house. However, according to the court, the woman had stolen the diary and then, together with another person, looked for a buyer for it.

According to AP, the woman and the other accused, who will be sentenced in October, had first tried to sell the diary to the then president Donald Trump's for the election campaign team. Trump's campaign team did not buy the diary, but the couple found another buyer, the conservative and far-right Project Veritas group.

According to the prosecutor, in addition to money, the woman was motivated by the desire to “influence national politics” and “hurt Joe Biden politically”.

Project Veritas describes itself as a news organization. The group is known, among other things, for spreading videos containing misleading disinformation and information obtained through questionable means. Project Veritas has used, among other things, false personal information and hidden cameras, with which it has carried out a covert operation with the aim of disrupting, among other things, the activities of trade unions, the Democratic Party and the news media.

According to the court, the woman took the diary to New York, where she and her accomplice sold it to Project Veritas for $40,000 just weeks before the 2020 presidential election. The group paid both of them $20,000 for the diary, according to the court.

Writings claimed to be excerpts from the diary were published on the Project Veritas website under presidential election 2020.

