United States | A woman shot at the airport in Dallas, Texas, no bystanders were injured

Woman fired several shots on Monday at Love Field Airport in Dallas, Texas, USA, reports news agency AFP. The police stopped the woman by shooting at her in the airport terminal. The woman was arrested and taken to the hospital.

After arriving at the airport, the 37-year-old gunman had gone to the bathroom to change his clothes, according to AFP, after which he began shooting, local police chief Eddie Garcia told the media about the course of events.

The shooting caused a momentary panic at the airport as passengers fled the shooting. No other people were injured in the incident.

Air traffic was temporarily stopped at the field due to the shooting.