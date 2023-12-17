United States | A woman had a miscarriage in the toilet, resulting in a criminal charge for desecration of a corpse

The legal battle is connected to the abortion debate in the United States and the widespread repeal of the right to abortion in the summer of 2022.

in Ohio 33 years old in the USA Brittany Watts had a miscarriage in the fall, which brought her a criminal charge.

Watts is charged The Washington Post according to the desecration of the body, because the dead fetus ended up in the plumbing of the toilet.

After being 21 weeks and 5 days pregnant, Watts noticed heavy bleeding from her vagina and went to a doctor in the town of Warren. The limit for legal abortion in the state of Ohio is 21 weeks and 6 days.

The doctor told her that the amniotic fluid had left prematurely and the fetus would not survive. The doctor recommended that labor be induced, as Watts' life might otherwise be in significant danger.

A couple of days later, Watts had a miscarriage at home using the toilet bowl. He tried to pull the fetus down the toilet, but it got caught in the pipe and blocked the toilet. Watts then went to the hairdresser. The police later opened the pipes to get the fetus as evidence.

of Trumbull the county charges Watts with desecration of a corpse. Assistant Prosecutor of Lewis Guarnier according to the problem is not how the fetus died.

“It's about the fact that the baby was put in the toilet bowl, was big enough to block it, left in the toilet, and he continued with the day's activities,” Guarnieri said at the trial, news agency AP's by.

Watts' defense attorney Traci Timkon Guarnier's accusations show that he doesn't understand what Watts has been through.

“She didn't want to do her hair. He wished he wouldn't bleed anymore. She wanted to start mourning her fetus and deal with what happened,” said Timko.

Desecration of a corpse is punishable by up to a year in prison and a $2,500 fine in Ohio. It has been argued in court whether the law also applies to fetuses that died in miscarriage. According to Timko, the law is vague.

“There is no legal definition of a body. Can a body be one that has never breathed?”

of the United States according to legal scholars, the Watts case is an example of the reality in which many women in the United States live last year's of the Supreme Court Dobbs– after the decision. That decision overturned the famous one Roe v. Wade -a precedent that guaranteed abortion rights at the federal level.

Since then, states have been able to decide their own abortion laws, and many states have passed strict abortion laws. The authorities also have a freer hand to prosecute various acts related to abortion.

“Roe there was a clear legal barrier to prosecution … when women had the legal right to terminate their pregnancies. Now that Roe has passed, that obstacle no longer exists either,” said the assistant professor of law Grace Howard from San Jose University.

Professor Michele Goodwin From the University of California, Irvine, says that with the Supreme Court's decision, we are living in a kind of wild west. According to him, especially black women, such as Watts, have fallen into the teeth of the authorities.

“Prosecuting authorities are flexing their muscles and want to show that they are vigilant. They punish women who violate the ethos of state legislators.”

According to experts, the Supreme Court's decision has also put health service providers on their toes. For example, before her miscarriage, Watts had to wait in the hospital for hours while the hospital considered the legal aspects of the case.

“They were afraid that it was an abortion, and they were wondering if they could do it,” Watts' attorney Timko said.

The Watts case has received a lot of attention in the United States. He has received more than $100,000 in crowdfunding to cover his legal and medical expenses.