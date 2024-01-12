Saturday, January 13, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

United States | A winter storm is raging in the United States, with temperatures of up to 30 degrees below zero

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 12, 2024
in World Europe
0
United States | A winter storm is raging in the United States, with temperatures of up to 30 degrees below zero

Chicago's busy O'Hare International Airport was closed since Friday morning, and hundreds of flights were canceled.

Stateside a strong winter storm has tested the northern and central parts of the country.

According to weather forecasts, in addition to snow, the northern parts of the United States may experience temperatures of over 30 degrees below zero. Chicago's busy O'Hare International Airport was closed since Friday morning, and hundreds of flights were canceled.

It has snowed heavily, for example, in the Midwestern state of Iowa, which will start the Republican race for the presidential nomination next week.

Place Donald Trump as challengers are those who strive Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley had to cancel several of their campaign events in Iowa on Friday.

#United #States #winter #storm #raging #United #States #temperatures #degrees

See also  Demonstrations | Tens of thousands of people marched in Berlin in support of the Iranian protests
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Bolivia intensifies border control amid violence in Ecuador

Bolivia intensifies border control amid violence in Ecuador

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result