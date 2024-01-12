United States | A winter storm is raging in the United States, with temperatures of up to 30 degrees below zero

Chicago's busy O'Hare International Airport was closed since Friday morning, and hundreds of flights were canceled.

Stateside a strong winter storm has tested the northern and central parts of the country.

According to weather forecasts, in addition to snow, the northern parts of the United States may experience temperatures of over 30 degrees below zero.

It has snowed heavily, for example, in the Midwestern state of Iowa, which will start the Republican race for the presidential nomination next week.

Place Donald Trump as challengers are those who strive Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley had to cancel several of their campaign events in Iowa on Friday.