United States A winter storm in Texas killed 111 people in February

In February a winter storm in the state of Texas killed a total of 111 people, he says news channel CNN. The state released the latest figures on Thursday.

The majority of deaths were due to hypothermia. In addition, deaths were caused by, among other things, traffic accidents, carbon monoxide poisoning, malfunction of medical equipment, slips and fires.

Fires broke out as people tried to stay warm in their electric-free homes. Carbon monoxide poisoning killed, among others, a woman and a girl who had tried to keep a car running to get heat.

Millions people were deprived of running water and electricity when the state was hit by frost and heavy snowfall. In the southern United States, Texas, on the Mexican border, was declared a state of emergency because of the storm.

In Austin, the capital of the state of Texas, temperatures dropped to -12 degrees, from an average of seven degrees in February.

The storm also caused at least four tornadoes in the area. In addition to Texas, winter weather is affecting Alabama, Oregon, Oklahoma, Kansas, Kentucky and Mississippi.

Some people had to be without electricity for several days. As late as the end of March, a month after the storm, more than a hundred households will have to boil their domestic water.